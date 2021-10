What it is: A premium total anti-aging eye serum formulated with highly concentrated Korean red pine and packaged with a golden eye care massager. What it does: This serum provides multifaceted care of the eye area for a look of vitality and firmness. The Korean red pine extract improves the look of skin's resilience, while matsutake mushroom extracts take care of skin's condition around the eyes. Red ginseng saponin helps reduce the appearance