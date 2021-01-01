An elevated take on a classic sandal, the Sanita Tinja clog sandals deliver with rich suede uppers and a natural wood sole. Ankle strap sandals in a padded, chunky silhouette. Sanita suggests sizing up for half-sizes. Uppers of suede leather with an adjustable ankle strap. Suede heel pad for added comfort. Flexible wood midsole with a stacked heel. Rubber outsole provides traction and durable wear. Made from wood harvested from FCS-approved sustainable forests. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 1 2 in Weight: 9 oz Platform Height: 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 39 (US Women's 8-8.5), width Regular. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.