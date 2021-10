Formulated with salicylic acid, zinc oxide and sulfur, this triple-action lotion helps reduce the size, severity and discoloration of pimples for a clearer complexion. Sulfur dries out the pimples while salicylic acid purges the pores of debris. Zinc oxide and camphor fight acne-causing bacteria to reduce inflammation and irritation. With correct use, the complexion will become clearer, smoother and more beautiful.