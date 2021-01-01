Kosas - Tinted Face Oil, 30ml - 08

Kosas founder Sheena Yaitanes' philosophy is simple - "I believe makeup should be flattering, easy and good for your skin." Ticking all three boxes, this 'Tinted Face Oil' has a lightweight formula that quickly absorbs to soothe redness, minimize pores and blur imperfections. It's infused with nourishing Avocado, Jojoba and Rosehip extracts for a more hydrated, brighter-looking complexion. - '7.5' is suitable for deep skin with warm undertones - Free from parabens, silicones, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil, PEG, petrolatum and gluten - Offers medium to full coverage - Vegan