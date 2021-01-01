Kosas Tinted Face Oil in 9, No Size: This face-oil-meets-foundation is pure magic: Smoothing it on deeply nourishes skin while giving you sheer coverage that lasts all day. The feather-light formula combines six active botanicals—avocado, green tea, jojoba, rosehip, red raspberry, and meadowfoam—with soft pigment for a beautifully natural, ultra-hydrating finish. Unsure of your shade? Wondering what the finish is like? Send a message over to beautyconcierge@goop. com. Tone 01: Porcelain with pink undertones. Tone 02: Fair with neutral undertones. Tone 03: Light with neutral undertones. Tone 3.5: Fair light with neutral undertones. Tone 04: Medium with warm undertones. Tone 05: Tan with warm undertones. Tone 5.5: Medium with olive undertones. Tone 06: Tan with olive undertones. Tone 07: Deep tan with neutral undertones. Tone 7.5: Deep tan with warm undertones. Tone 08: Deep with warm undertones. Tone 8.2: Deep with neutral undertones. Tone 8.7: Dark with cool undertones. Tone 09: Deep dark with mauve undertones. Tone 9.5: Deep dark with neutral undertones. Tone 10: Ultra deep dark with neutral undertones.30 ml / 1 fl oz.