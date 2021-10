This is a perfect blend of skin care and makeup that hydrates skin and softens fine lines with a sheer hint of color for a healthy, dewy glow. It is perfect for all skin types, including sensitive ones. Series: Tinted Moisturizer Oil Free SPF 20. Gender: Ladies. Category: Cosmetics. SubType: Foundation. Beauty group: Face. Size: 1.7 oz. Color: 2W1 Bisque. Barcode: 736150112774. Tinted Moisturizer Oil Free SPF 20 - 2W1 Bisque by Laura Mercier for Women - 1.7 oz Foundation.