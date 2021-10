Conditioning Lip Color Treatment Our Tinted Sculpted Lip Oil offers a silky, solid blend of organic cold-pressed Jojoba Oil and Butters that melt instantly onto lips to moisturize and nourish, with a conditioning layer of beauty-enhancing, buildable natural color. A refreshing infusion of organic Peppermint Essential Oil soothes, while fast-acting Hyaluronic Acid hydrates, and long-lasting vegetable-derived volumizers plump.