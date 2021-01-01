Tiny Human Tamer Childcare Worker Babysitter Teacher Mother T-Shirt

This cute and colorful parenting humor quote saying "Tiny Human Tamer" with red hearts & an arrow design apparel is perfect for parents & teachers who tame tiny humans. People who have a passion for teaching and their profession will love this design. Looking after kids can be tough, so put a smile back on your face with this 'Tiny Human Tamer' apparel. An absolute ideal present for any teacher, babysitter, grandmom, or nanny out there. Also perfect for moms & dads who are in the trench of parenthood. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem