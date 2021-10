Style & Inspiration Get back to the bare essentials with the Tippi Tote. This no-nonsense luxury handbag is crafted with 100% posh animal-friendly leather and features an unlined interior and a single interior pocket. Its dual frill is a sassy tassel, removable for those days when you're feeling more business than pleasure. Named after the vegetarian star Tippi Hendren, the Tippi Tote is an acknowledgment of all her work as an animal advocate.