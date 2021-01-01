Bottega Veneta Tire Boot in Black Vegetable tanned calfskin leather upper with rubber sole. Made in Italy. Shaft measures approx 241mm/ 9.5 inches in height. Approx 31mm/ 1.25 inch platform. Approx 50mm/ 2 inch heel. Tonal elastic side panels and back and front loops. Pull-on style. Chunky tread sole. BOTT-MZ21. 630284 VBS50 1000. About the designer: Heritage brand Bottega Veneta has been a symbol of impeccable Italian craftsmanship and sophisticated luxury since it was founded in Vicenza, Italy, in 1966. Creative Director Daniel Lee works closely with the brand’s master artisans to preserve house codes while incorporating his own perspective to create timeless handbags, footwear and ready-to-wear. The hand-woven leather pieces are made using the iconic intrecciato technique – a prime example of a brand’s philosophy that favors construction over conspicuous logos.