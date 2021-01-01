Tish Lip Gloss

Lip Gloss fits in the Medium makeup holder in the Makeup Case Spring has Sprung, Summer is here, and Miss Swiss Lip gloss doesn't miss a beat! Meet Tish Our beautiful, Greek goddess level glow bottled up and ready for any beach day. Tish is a salmon, sun-kissed, light orange-tinted lip gloss with a pigment that lasts all day. Her favorite ingredients are Vitamin E and Nourishing Shea Butter to keep you moisturized, glossy, and forever spicy. Try Layering with Miss Swiss Matte Lipstick Frankie for an extra pop of color!