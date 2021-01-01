Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry Tissot Classic Dream Swissmatic Men's Watch T1294071603100

The purpose of the Tissot Classic Dream is to propose an elegant and classic watch for an everyday look. The Tissot Classic Dream automatic has an everlasting appeal and suits every wrist regardless of individual style. It will always be a classic quality Swiss watch. The watch is powered by the Swissmatic movement offering up to 3 days of power reserve when most of automatic movements have a power reserve of around 40 hours. This automatic winding movement is regulated by a Nivachron spring with exceptional magnetic resistance. In addition, the dial is dressed with special indexes, splitted in four parts, giving a unique design to the watch. With various model options available, there is a watch for everyone in the range.