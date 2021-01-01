Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry Tissot T-Touch II Titanium Men's Watch

With altimeter and weather forecasting functions that you control from the tactile scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, this T-Touch II men's watch from Tissot combines digital readouts with a carbon-black analog dial. A rotating bezel marked with compass settings surrounds the 42mm titanium case, while a push-button fold-over clasp secures the titanium link bracelet. Water-resistant to 100 meters, the watch features a Swiss quartz movement, and chronograph, perpetual calendar and second time zone functions. Style #T0474204420700.