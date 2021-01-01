The MSR Titan 2 Pot Set is an ultralight set of two titanium pots for backpacking. The set cuts weight in your pack while still boiling up water fast for meal time. The 1L pot nests inside the 1.5L pot and the titanium lid can be used for either. When dinner (or breakfast or lunch) is ready, flip the lid over and it's a plate! The LiteLifter; is also for use with either pot, preventing burnt hands on the trail. Features of the MSR Titan 2 Pot Set Ultralight: Durable titanium pots shave ounces from pack weight Compact: Efficient nesting design saves valuable pack room Multi-Function: Pot lid doubles as a plate Includes: (1)1L Titanium pot, (1) 1.5L Titanium pot, (1) Titanium lid/plate, (1) LiteLifter pot handle Entire pot set nests together in one lightweight, compact package Titan 2 is the perfect solution for melting Snow and boil-only meals