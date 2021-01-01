Rose gold-tone stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed rose gold-tone stainless steel bezel. Black dial with rose gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 4 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Round case shape, case size: 47 mm. Band width: 24 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Titan Series. Fashion watch style. Jivago Titan Chronograph Quartz Black Dial Mens Watch JV9123XL.