Titanium Mini Wireless Bone Conduction Bluetooth Headphones Shorter Headband Size for Smaller Fit OpenEar Design Red AS600MRD

BONE CONDUCTION TECHNOLOGY - Our bone conduction technology and OpenFit design delivers music through your cheekbones, ensuring your ears remain completely open to ambient sounds for maximum situational awareness during long-term wear. BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - Modern wireless headphones with Bluetooth v4.1 connectivity and convenient multipoint pairing compatible with your iOS and Android Bluetooth-ready smartphones or tablets and Mac and PC computers and laptops. DESIGNED FOR LONG WEAR - Trekz Titanium Mini wraparound headbands are lightweight and flexible to ensure comfort during extended wear. The headband is approximately 1 inch smaller than the Trekz Titanium, making it the perfect fit for tweens, teens, and adults with smaller heads. Combined with a long battery life, this compact fit allows you to enjoy continuous music and calls for six hours at a time. QUALITY SOUND - Innovative headphones deliver a premium audio experienc