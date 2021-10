Dropped shoulder seaming creates a gently ballooned sleeve for a modern look in this melange lightweight wool and cashmere turtleneck. Turtleneck Long puff sleeves Dropped shoulders Rib-knit trim Melange finish Wool/cashmere Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 26" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size Small. Advanced Designer - Designer Collections > Loulou Studio > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Loulou Studio. Color: Black. Size: Medium.