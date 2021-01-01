thirtytwo TM-2 XLT Snowboard Boot (Jones (Black/Tan/Red), 8)

Regarded as the most bullet proof boot in the line the TM2 XLT lives up to the expectation. Constructed with a rubber toe cap and quarter, the exposed parts of the boot can tackle the elements. The upper consists of Overmold and a power strap for unparalleled support. Traditional Lacing system with an Performance Internal Harness on the liner. Perfomance Fit Liner: Constructed with dual density intuition foam maximizing support and stiffness while providing enhanced fomort, strategically designed overlays for additional forefoot and spine support. Customize fit with heel hold kit and heat molding. Flex: 9/10 Stiff Flex - Best for backcountry, all mountain and freestyle.