TM) Super Mini Total Soft Silicon Earbuds Headphones with Mic Music Sleep Choice for Cellphones Ipad Tablet Mp3 Laptop and Most 3.5mm Audio Player.

ULTRA-SOFT ERGOFITPerfect size ultra-soft ErgoFit in-ear earbud headphones conform instantly to your ear for running, travel and sleep, avoiding falling out BUILD-IN MICROPHONEUniversal build-in microphone for iphone, Samsung, and most smart phones, with updated materials of microphone key to make the clear sound both for calling and record sound or songs NOISE ISOLATING EARPLUGS EARBUDSTravel and sleep music best partner, total soft silicon comfort to wear, and in-ear Noise isolating earplugs prefect your hearing from harmful noise levels at loud events, cut out excess sound from everyday life and your favorite activities and offer you pure music, Best choice to Side Sleeper WIDE COMPATIBLECompatible with all 3.5mm audio cable jack smart phones and devices, including the full range of Apple iPhones, iPads, iPods, Samsung Galaxy and Note Series, Game console, MP3 MP4 music players, Nexus, HTC, laptops, tablets, PC and more MULTIFUNCTIONAL BUTTONConvenient ha