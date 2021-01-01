Dixie To Go Insulated Paper Cups, 12 oz. (176 ct.)

Dixie® PerfecTouch®, the original, single-use paper cup was created as a more hygienic solution to permanent ware alternatives. The Dixie® PerfecTouch® Insulated Paper Hot Cup contains no polystyrene foam and is insulated with air bubbles that give the exterior a soft, textured feel, helping keep hands comfortable to the touch and helping to eliminate the need for double-cupping or cup sleeves, which can help reduce waste and minimize the overall cost. The patented paper process creates a specially insulated cup and eliminates need for costly double-cupping. Cup design provides comfortable, secure feel and non-slip hold. Contains no polystyrene foam. Convenient for both hot and cold beverage service. The Dixie® PerfecTouch® Insulated Paper Hot Cup is available in multiple pack (50 count to 1,000 count), cup sizes (8 oz. to 20 oz. cups), and color (White or Coffee Haze). Dixie® PerfecTouch® paper cups may help you reach your sustainability goals. They are USDA certified Biobased, they meet Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI®) certification standards* and they're recyclable. About Dixie® Dixie® products let you serve in style, offering everything you need to set a table or pack a takeout order-plates, platters, bowls, cups, cutlery, napkins and more. The Dixie® brand is recognized for quality and preferred for performance, helping you give your patrons the best possible experience. Dixie® products provide limited service restaurants, quick service restaurants, fast casual and other foodservice operations with sturdy, high-quality options for serving customers, whether dining on-premise or getting take-out food. They're also ideal for business breakrooms, daycare and schools, special events and home use. More About Georgia-Pacific GP PRO is a division of Georgia-Pacific and deliver well-designed, durable and cost-effective serving solutions for break rooms, restaurants and other general foodservice needs. *The Sustainable Forestry Initiative® certified sourcing label is proof Georgia-Pacific is using fiber from responsible and legal sources. SFI® is a registered trademark owned by Sustainable Forestry Initiative, Inc. www. sfiprogram.org. *May be recycled if you have access to a recycler that accepts paper products containing food residue. Such facilities may not be available in your area.