to 35mm Headphone Jack Adapter USB TypeC to 35mm Adapter Nylon Cable DAC HiRes Compatible with iPad Pro New 2018Pixle 2XL3HTCSamsung S8S9Note 8

[Super Sound Quality]: The rate is up to 44/48/96/192 KHz, bit resolution is up to 16/24Bits. This USB-C to 3.5mm adapter built with Hi-Fi/DAC Chip and high quality Oxygen-free copper wires guarantees clear and stable sound quality, signal-noise ratio up to 105dB, and amplifier 3dB for high electric resistance headphone. [Support More USB-C Devices]: Latest usb c to 3.5mm audio adapter is designed for 2018 iPad pro and USB C devices like Google Pixel 3, Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel 2 xl, Essential Phone, Mote Z, Mote Z 2, HTC U11, HTC Essential PH-1, Samsung s8, Huawei Mate 10 pro, Huawei Mate RS, Xiaomi 6 and more. And it enables you to play audio from your Type c phone on your headphones, earphone, Bluetooth speaker with 3.5mm audio ports. [Cute Appearance]: It does not lose its cute design beautiful! Only 14cm in length, this usb c 3.5mm adapter cable is very easy and convenient to carry, you can put it in your package, bag or other places. Anywhere and anytime you