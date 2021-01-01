3.5mm to RCA Stereo Audio Cable Adapter (1.5FT) - 3.5mm Female to Stereo RCA Male Bi-Directional AUX Auxiliary Male Headphone Jack Plug Y Splitter.

Best Quality Guranteed. Delivers high performance and versatile full range bass for your AV audio device equipment; Accurately transfer high bandwidth frequency quality detailed clean natural pure audio sound / realism and clarity jitter-free in audio signals A beveled, step-down design of the 3.5mm connector accommodates most mobile devices in a case with a snug and secure connection; Built with heavy duty thick shielding, high-quality polished connectors and corrosion-resistant 3.5mm connectors; protection against radio frequency interference (RFI) and electromagnetic interference (EMI) Balanced solid conductors for enhanced internal noise rejection and clearer, deeper bass and eliminate strand-interaction distortion; Solid-core bass conductor optimizes low-frequency signal transfer for improved bass response Oxygen Free Copper Lines combined with a double shielding allow for a maximum audio quality; reduce distortion and signal loss; minimizes retur