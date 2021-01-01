Toast Preppy Poly

This is the Vera Bradley Preppy Poly Wallet in the color Toast. No matter what type of currency you prefer, the Preppy Poly Wallet has you covered, with space for your credit cards, cash, gift cards and coins to make your daily commute a little easier. And it is water-repellent to keep your contents dry no matter where you go or how you get there. The sophisticated toggle lock closure is designed to keep the contents of your wallet where they belong while also giving you easy access to your essentials. In the zip compartment, it features 6 card slips, a zip coin pocket, 1 bill pocket and two large pleated pockets. In the front toggle lock compartment there are 2 ID windows, 2 bill pockets, and 4 more card slips. Click on the Mimi's Gift Gallery boutique page to find other Preppy Poly bags and accessories. Dimensions: 7.5" long x 4.75" high.