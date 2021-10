Proenza Schouler's 'Tobo' tote has a minimalist, '90s vibe. It's been made in Italy from supple black leather and has a generous round shape. The tie fastening adds a utilitarian touch, and it has gleaming silver studs adorning the top handles - slip them into the crook of your arm. Wear it with: [Bottega Veneta Trench coat id1284498], [3.1 Phillip Lim Chelsea boots id1277244], [Nathalie Schreckenberg Ring id1226964], [Loren Stewart Bracelet id1177388].