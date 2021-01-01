Naniwa Leather Tochigi Leather Business Card case, black, One size

It uses organic leather that has been finished over time by skilled craftsmen using traditional techniques that do not use chemicals. Product processing is a product finished by each skilled artisan in japan. Small leather skin Made in japan made in japan handmade father's day gift purse case Osaka Tochigi leather Unlike cheap mass-produced products, they are carefully finished one by one. It is also a feature of Nome skin, it changes to amber as you use it and you can enjoy its aging. Wallets, business card cases, stationery are standard items. Recently, I made organic leather accessories for inorganic digital items such as I-phone cases and electronic cigarette cases. It is an item that you can feel the warmth of organic leather.