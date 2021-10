A funny graphic novelty sarcastic design featuring a cute panther cat taking a nap along with the funny introvert saying, today's forecast, lazy with a 100% chance of a nap. An awesome nope not today design for any lazy person who loves doing nothing. Grab yourself this sarcastic novelty humor big cat design perfect for nap time lovers and lovers of leopards or jaguars. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem