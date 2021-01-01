Toilet paper Michelangelo - The Creation of Adam Premium T-Shirt

I don't care what all the mainstream media says. I don't do hoarding and I don't buy a virus mask or a protective mask. I don't need disinfectant or disinfecting wipes either. This is not going to be an epidemic for a long time. It's fine to stock up, but buying things from under your fellow man's nose is just not okay. Social skills are the name of the game here, so stop stockpiling toilet paper. Toilet paper is not the problem. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.