This night moisturizer for very sensitive skin is fragrance free and formulated with Shea Butter, Glycerin, & Antioxidants to hydrate skin. Helps defend skin against external aggressors by neutralizing free radicals on the skin. This hydrating night cream is formulated with a soothing complex to help comfort, soothe & hydrate sensitive skin. Apply face moisturizer for night to the face and neck in the evening after cleansing.