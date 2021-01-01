La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Soothing Eye Cream for Very Sensitive Eyes 0.67 fl. oz

This refreshing gel-cream, with La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water and a [Neurosensine + Niacinamide] complex, is specifically formulated for the ultra sensitive skin around the eye and eyelid: areas that are prone to irritation due to dryness, and sensitivity. It provides instant and long-lasting comfort, soothes dry skin, and helps restore skin’s hydration level. This minimalist formula is formulated without ingredients commonly known to cause potential irritation or allergic reaction such as preservatives, parabens, fragrance, and drying alcohol. Soothing and comforting texture. Air-tight packaging ensures no outside contaminants get inside. Tested on allergy-prone skin and safe for contact lens wearers. Preservative-free Fragrance- free Paraben-free Alcohol-free Allergy-tested Dermatologist Tested – Safe for Sensitive Skin Tested on sensitive skin Non-comedogenic Recommended for: Suitable for use on the eyelids and for contact lens wearers. Ultra sensitive, dry, uncomfortable skin around the eye area. Skin that is sensitive to certain ingredients such as parabens, fragrance, and drying alcohol.