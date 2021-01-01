Safavieh Tom Geometric Area Rug, One Size , Multiple Colors

ï»¿The Aruba Rug Collection Is Inspired By The Rhythmic Collage Of Colors, Shapes And Textures Found In Psychedelic Art. Vivid Hues Are Set In Motion Through Alluring, Decorative Designs That Create A Marvelous Sense Of Dimension In Room Decor. Contemporary Styling Makes Aruba Area Rugs The Perfect Floor Coverings For The Family Room, Metro-Mod Living Room, KidsÃ Playroom Or TeensÃ Bedroom. Power Loomed From Soft Synthetic Yarns For Long Lasting Texture And Vivid ColorShape: RectangleMeasurements: 60 Length/Inches, 31 Width/InchesBase Material: 100% PolypropyleneCare: Professional CleanCountry of Origin: Imported