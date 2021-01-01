Yes To Tomatoes Daily Pore Face Scrub - Salicylic Acid Help Reduce and Clear Blackheads Bamboo Exfoliating Facial Scrub for Clear Skin | 4 Ounce, hhh-kyyy-tra-rat7419

yes to a facial scrub with mango and bamboo to gently exfoliate and leave skin clean and clear. also formulated with salicylic acid, tomatoes and ginger root to combat acne, unclog pores and help skin avoid redness. this acne-fighting scrub is powerful enough to combat blackheads and breakouts, but gentle enough for daily use. to use: wet face with warm water. take a dollop of scrub into palms and massage into skin. rinse, and grin at your glowy self. for severe blemishes use twice daily. 99% natural ingredients. formulated without parabens, sls and silicones. leaping bunny certified. vegan. Skin type: acne prone