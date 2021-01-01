Tommy Armour 303 Milled Series Habanero Putter, Right Hand, Men's, green

Key Features of the Tommy Armour 303 Milled Series Habanero Putter: New, wide-blade head shape featuring a double bend hosel with a slight toe hang design 100% CNC-milled manufacturing process ensures strict production tolerances are achieved to enable ultimate consistency on every head CNC milled face pattern utilizes a precise 0.8mm milling path to create more surface area towards the toe and heel for equalized energy transfer across the face Speed Balance Technology enables players to improve distance control Premium 303 stainless steel construction delivers optimal soft feel and increased player feedback Silver milled top line and satin brushed sole finish provide a signature look Take your on-course performance to the next level with the Tommy Armour 303 Milled Series Putters. A premium 303 stainless steel construction delivers ultimate soft feel and reliable player feedback. Speed Balance Technology offers reliable distance control across the putter face for greater consistency on the green. The 100% CNC-milled manufacturing process ensures strict production tolerances for ultimate consistency among every head designed. Design Details: Premium tier, milled putter that equips golfers with consistent roll, increased feel and a signature look Designed for players to achieve consistent roll and accuracy, even with off-center strikes Double bend hosel offers a slight toe hang design for a slight arc or straight-back, straight-through putting stroke Stainless steel shaft provides a traditional look at address Shaft: True Temper Double Bend Steel Shaft Lamkin Deep-Etched Grip increases surface traction for incredible feel and increased shot feedback Grip: Lamkin Deep Etch Grip