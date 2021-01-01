Tommy Armour Impact Series No. 1 Blade Putter - Stainless Steel Shaft, Right Hand, Men's

Elevate your performance on the green with the Tommy Armour Impact Series No. 1 Blade Putter. Suited for golfers with an arced stroke type, this traditional blade putter features a toe balanced design and perimeter weighting for unmatched control. A multi-compound insert combines high grade 6061 aluminum with elastomer backing for outstanding feel and feedback. Precision milling across the entire face ensures consistent contact and roll on impacts across the face. SELECTING YOUR TOMMY ARMOUR IMPACT SERIES PUTTER: No. 3 Alignment: Winner of MyGolfSpy 2018 Most Wanted Mallet Putter Test. Higher MOI design with perimeter weighting and S Bend shaft. Face balanced, fit for players with a straight back, straight through stroke type. Counterbalance model available. No. 2 Mid Mallet: Smaller head shape with slightly higher MOI for more control. Face balanced design with S Bend shaft, fit for players with a straight back, straight through stroke type. No. 1 Blade: Traditional head shape with a plumber neck hosel. Toe balanced design, suited for players with an arced putting stroke. FEATURES: 6061 Aluminum Face Insert delivers optimal speed and sound for more reliable feedback Elastomer insert behind the face provides enhanced feel and response on every putt Precision milling across the entire face allows for consistent contact and roll Premium Black PVD finish with white and copper accents for a signature look Stainless steel shaft provides a traditional look at address Winn Medalist Midsize Putter Grip Designed to provide stability and optimal feel through the stroke Excel polymer construction maximizes slip resistance in all conditions Uniquely formulated to absorb shock for a more comfortable feel Installed Size: Midsize Pistol Putter | Core: .590” | Weight: 75g