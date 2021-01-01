Tommy Cardigan - XS/S - Also in: M/L, S/M

Remember our Tom knit? We reimagined it in a wool/alpaca yarn and voilà. We created this design when we were still in our mid-twenties. We imagined it to be perfect for sitting on rooftops at 2 am and talking about life. "Tom." We even named it after a guy we watched the starts with back then. Over a half a decade later, we still find this time-tested knit as perfect. Please note that all Tommy cardigans are knitted by hand by female artisans and therefore each item is unique. This cardigan alone can take anywhere between 3 to 4 full working days for a knitter to craft. 65% Wool 35% Alpaca Our model Qi is 1.61m / 5\'3\'\' and is wearing size S/M in Grey. Width: 61cm / 24in (XS/S), 64cm / 25.2in (S/M), 68cm / 26.8in (M/L) Length: 64cm / 25.2in (XS/S), 66cm / 25.9in (S/M), 70cm / 27.6in (M/L) Don\'t see your size? Drop us an email for made-to-measure.