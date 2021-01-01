Size & FitStandard fit drapes the body in athletic comfort Product FeaturesDurable, comfortable fabric keeps you warm in chilly weather Half-snap opening can be worn open or closed Stand-up collar for a standout look Elastic cuffs seal in the warmth and finish off the look Front flap pocket holds your essentials and provides added style Allover branding for a standout look Machine wash The Tommy Hilfiger Relaxed Popover Jacket is imported. Pair up the Men's Tommy Hilfiger Relaxed Popover Jacket with your favorite jeans and clean sneakers for a street-ready look you can rock day or night. Plus, it provides the warmth and comfort you need with chilly weather on the way. Size: Small. Color: White. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Tommy Hilfiger Men's Relaxed Popover Jacket in White/Multi Logo Print Size Small