Size & FitStandard fit is athletic and relaxed Product FeaturesCotton construction for comfort Rounded, ribbed neckband Tommy branding at the chest 100% cotton Machine wash The Tommy Jeans Lockup T-Shirt is imported. Heritage style and all-day comfort team up on the Men's Tommy Jeans Lockup T-Shirt. Pair it with a classic pair of jeans and sneakers for a standout look wherever you go. Size: Medium. Color: Blue. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Tommy Jeans Men's Lockup T-Shirt in Blue/Sky Captain Size Medium 100% Cotton