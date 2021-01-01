Size & Fit Relaxed fit is not too tight, not too loose Product Features Brushed cotton has a vintage-like, worn in finish and feel Screen-print Tommy graphics at front Short-sleeve, crewneck silhouette 100% cotton Machine wash The Tommy Jeans Talent T-Shirt is imported. Bring Americana vibes to everything you do in the Men's Tommy Jeans Talent T-Shirt. Ultra-soft washed cotton serves as the backdrop for heritage Tommy graphics on this instant classic tee. Size: X-Large. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Tommy Jeans Men's Talent T-Shirt in Black/Jet Black Size X-Large 100% Cotton