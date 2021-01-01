Tonal One-Step Bar Earrings - PAIR - Also in: SINGLE

The Tonal Collection makes a quiet statement with soft and tonal blues. A simple statement - a pale blue sapphire perched on the edge of a hanging gold bar. Available in solid 14k yellow gold, rose gold, and white gold. Earring backs are 10k gold. Please keep in mind that our sapphires are natural and therefore vary in color from one another - this highlights the natural beauty of the stone. We guarantee the best selection of stones available, however we cannot promise exact replicas of the colors photographed.