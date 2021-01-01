LG Tone Free FN7 - Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Meridian Sound, Dual Microphone for Work/Home Office, iPhone and Android Compatible, Black

【ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLATION】Focus on What's Important. A high performance microphone detects then reduces background and ambient sounds so you can truly enjoy your audio.**Based on internal testing using pink noise with Active Noise Cancellation feature turned on and off. Active Noise Cancellation feature must be manually turned on. 【MEDICAL-GRADE HYPOALLERGENIC EAR GELS】Ear Gels made from non-toxic, hypoallergenic silicone offer a comfortable fit with fewer worries about all-day use.**This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device. The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements. 【ERGONOMIC DESIGN】Balanced for a Better Fit. Earbuds with flexible ear gels and head-centered, weight distribution deliver a snug and secure fit. 【SOUND BY MERIDIAN TECHNOLOGY】Bluetooth earbuds with Hi-Fi Sound and Realistic Sense of Space. A built-in equalizer delivers impressive bass and treble tones that sound like the live recording. 【21HRS BATTERY LIFE & WIRELESS/FAST CHARGING】Keep the Vibe Alive. Up to 7 hours of music play time on your buds and a total of 21 hours of music play time with the charging case.**The earbud batteries and charging case last for 7 and 14 hours of music play time respectively when Active Noise Cancellation function is turned off. Duration of use may vary depending on methods of use and other factors. 【COMPATIBLE WITH iOS&ANDROID】Connect to Bluetooth-enabled Devices Without Missing a Beat. Your device will recognize the TONE Free earbuds quickly and seamlessly. Compatible with Apple iOS and Android devices. 【IPX4 WATER-RESISTANT】Dance in the rain or build up a sweat: these buds resist splashing from any direction.**IPX4 Water Resistance: Earbuds tested under controlled laboratory conditions with an IPX4 rating. Resistant to splashed water. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet. Case has not been tested for IPX4. 【COMPACT CRADLE】Fits Right in Your Palm. Minimal yet with a unique shaped cradle that's stylish enough to fit any aesthetic.