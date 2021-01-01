Yensa Tone Up Primer

Yensa's Tone Up Primer Essential Glow infuses skin-loving ingredients to help smooth out the look of fine lines and wrinkles, minimize the appearance of pores, even skin texture, and keep skin looking flawless. The satin sheen and lightweight formula creates an invisible skin-perfecting finish. Worn alone or under makeup, no one will know you are wearing it. How do I use it: Smooth a thin layer over clean, moisturized skin. Let it set for 15 seconds, then apply foundation for full, even coverage. From Yensa Beauty. Includes: