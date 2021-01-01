The Nine West Tons 8 has a hidden wedge yhay lofts a street-chic sneaker outfitted with a sporty rubber sole and an exposed zipper at the side for easy on and off. Fits true to size. Lace up style with side zippers. Foam padding placed around your ankle collar under the tongue for an incredibly comfortable fit feel. Generously cushioned footbed for all day comfort. Athletic lightweight flexible midsole with impact cushioning protection. Unique outsole design saves on weight. Textile and synthetic upper. Textile lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in Weight: 1 lb 1 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.