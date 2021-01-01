Too Cool For Gluten Funny Food Allergy Colorful Gluten Free Tote Bag

Too Cool For Gluten. Awesome celiac disease awareness design if you are living a wheat free or gluten free lifestyle or if you have celiac disease or are gluten intolerance, are on a gluten free diet and avoid grains like wheat and rye. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.