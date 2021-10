For any civil engineering student, construction supervisor, DIY dads, carpenter, fixologist, woodworker and woodworking dads and all who think that dad can fix anything. You are great in remodeling, maintenance, renovating and you're known as a well handyman? So grab this outfit, your helmet, toolbox, saw, hammer, wrench, screwdriver and start repair, fixing projects or fix stuff other can't. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem