Final SALE: For safety reasons, we cannot accept returns on load-bearing Climbing equipment. Sorry for being so mean. Features of the Petzl Top Chest Harness Transforms the AVAO SIT, AVAO SIT FAST, FALCON, FALCON MOUNTAIN and SEQUOIA SRT seat harnesses into fall arrest harnesses Joins at the rear buckle and connects to the ventral attachment point Foam shoulder straps Are widely spaced to reduce neck chafing. When the waistbelt is loaded, they help distribute the load over the shoulders Shoulder straps equipped with self-locking DOUBLEBACK buckles for quick and easy adjustment Stowage system for the MGO connectors on fall arrest lanyards, on each shoulder strap, allows the user to be unhindered by the lanyard and keep the connectors within reach. In case of a fall, this system releases the MGO connectors and allows the absorber to be deployed. Sternal attachment point: fall arrest system attachment Certification(s): CE EN 361 (with an AVAO SIT, FALCON, FALCON MOUNTAIN, SEQUOIA SRT seat harness), EAC Material(s): nylon, polyester, aluminum, steel