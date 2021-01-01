Per Aspera Ad Astra Through Hardship To The Stars Top Latin Premium T-Shirt

Per Aspera Ad Astra is a popular Latin phrase for Through Hardships To The Stars. It has origins with Virgil, who wrote sic itur ad astra meaning Thus One Journeys To The Stars & opta ardua pennis astra sequi - Desire To Pursue The High Stars On Wings. This limited edition Beautiful Night Sky Top is a perfect present for men, women, besties & buddies who love Latin sayings. A shirt ideal for adult friends who dream big & aim far. Grab this amazing gift today, while stocks last! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.