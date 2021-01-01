For every pair of Pride Collection Havaianas purchased by Zappos, Havaianas donates 7% of its net sales to All Out, a global movement advocating love and equality, and mobilizing civil society and companies to defend the rights of LGBTQIA+ people. The Havaianas Top Pride Strap Sandals will bring love and light to any look this season with a colorful striped print at the straps, a thong-style silhouette, and logo detail along the upper. Textured synthetic upper material. Slip-on styling. Open toe with center thong post. Breathable synthetic lining. Cushioned footbed with rice-textured pattern for added comfort. Synthetic outsole. Made in Brazil. Measurements: Weight: 5 oz Product measurements were taken using size 35/36 (US Men's 4/5, US Women's 6), width Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.