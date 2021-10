A topaz stone drop and a tanzanite stone drop rest on top of each other forming this beautiful Kataoka pendant. Perfect for layering! Handcrafted in 18-karat beige gold. Detailed in topaz and tanzanite. Pendant measures 9/16-in. across. Adjustable bead design allows the necklace to measure up to 17 3/4-in. long. Finished with a spring ring clasp.