One of a Kind GURHAN Pointelle faceted blue topaz and paraiba drop cluster earrings. The Pointelle Collection clusters stones - diamonds and colored stones, precious and semi-precious alike - to create designs in bursts of unusual shapes and combinations. Whether mono-tonal or in every color of the rainbow, these designs are creative and exotic. They dare you to be as different as they are. 1.81" Length Blue Topaz (TW 8.19cts) 24K Yellow Gold