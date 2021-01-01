Burberry Topstitched Leather Note Crossbody Bag

A slim crossbody bag in topstitched Italian-tanned leather, with a cotton-canvas shoulder strap appliqu d with Burberry lettering. Foldover top with magnetic closure Outside slip pocket Inside slip pocket Hand-painted edges Goldtone hardware Cotton/linen lining Leather Made in Italy SIZE Shoulder strap, 17" drop 9.75" W x 7" H x 3.25" D ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 1856 by 21-year-old Thomas Burberry, the brand set out with a mission to stylishly protect against British weatherand Burberry's iconic trench coat was born. In the 1920s, its renowned check pattern was introduced as the coat's lining. The heritage brand now offers handbags, beauty and kids ready-to-wear, and under Creative Director Riccardo Tisci, the brand continues to evolve and create timelessly classic pieces. Handbags - Burberry Handbags > Burberry > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Burberry. Color: Tan.