AFRM Torino Skirt in Neutral. - size XS (also in S) AFRM Torino Skirt in Neutral. - size XS (also in S) 95% rayon 5% spandex. Made in China. Machine wash cold. Ribbed, double-lined jersey. Elastic waistband. Item not sold as set. Skirt measures approx 34 in length. AFFM-WQ6. AEB039794. AFRM stands for an affirmation of one's self and one's style. They're a community, presenting edgy pieces that capture your spirit, your moments, your moods. Every detail is intentional, to AFRM you from the inside out. In AFRM, be beautifully, powerfully present in your world.